Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan Team Up With Ashish Kacholia, Jagdish Master For This IPO—Should You Invest?
Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, and Ektaa Ravi Kapoor, along with her brother Tusshar Kapoor and their father, Jeetendra are among other investors.
The Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan—popularly referred to as Pathan—and Amitabh Bachchan—known as the Shahenshah of the industry—are among a host of big names who invested in Mumbai-based real estate developer Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd., ahead of its upcoming initial public offering.
The IPO for the Mumbai-based realty player will open for subscription on July 30 and close on Aug. 1.
Sri Lotus Developers raised Rs 399.20 crore through a private placement to 118 individuals and entities before filing its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) in December 2024.
The December round attracted a who’s who of Bollywood—including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, and Ektaa Ravi Kapoor, along with her brother Tusshar Kapoor and their father, Jeetendra.
According to the Red Herring Prospectus, King Khan invested Rs 1.01 crore, while Amitabh Bachchan invested Rs 1 crore, both at Rs 150 per share during the private placement round.
The company drew significant interest from Bollywood because its promoter, Anand Kamalnayan Pandit, is also a prominent film producer and distributor.
In addition to the film fraternity, the private placement also attracted marquee stock market investors like Ashish Kacholia, Jagdish Master, and DRChoksey Finserv.
Through its IPO, Sri Lotus Developers aims to raise Rs 792 crore via a fresh issue of shares. Of this, it plans to deploy Rs 550 crore to fund its subsidiaries that are developing various real estate projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
The company’s focus is primarily on luxury residential projects in Mumbai’s western suburbs.
As of June 30, 2025, Sri Lotus Developers has:
Five ongoing projects with a total estimated saleable area of 0.30 million sq. ft.
Eleven upcoming projects with an estimated saleable area of 1.64 million sq. ft.
According to the Red Herring Prospectus, the IPO’s anchor investor round will open on July 29, followed by the main subscription window from July 30 to August 1. The tentative date for share allotment is August 4, with the stock expected to list on the BSE and NSE on August 6.
The company posted a revenue of Rs 549.6 crore, an Ebitda of Rs 288.9 crore with a margin of 52.57%, and a profit of Rs 227.80 crore.
Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. are acting as the book-running lead managers to the IPO.