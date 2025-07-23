Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan Team Up With Ashish Kacholia, Jagdish Master For This IPO—Should You Invest?

The Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan—popularly referred to as Pathan—and Amitabh Bachchan—known as the Shahenshah of the industry—are among a host of big names who invested in Mumbai-based real estate developer Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd., ahead of its upcoming initial public offering.

The IPO for the Mumbai-based realty player will open for subscription on July 30 and close on Aug. 1.

Sri Lotus Developers raised Rs 399.20 crore through a private placement to 118 individuals and entities before filing its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) in December 2024.

The December round attracted a who’s who of Bollywood—including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, and Ektaa Ravi Kapoor, along with her brother Tusshar Kapoor and their father, Jeetendra.

According to the Red Herring Prospectus, King Khan invested Rs 1.01 crore, while Amitabh Bachchan invested Rs 1 crore, both at Rs 150 per share during the private placement round.