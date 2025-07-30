Sri Lotus Developers IPO: Amitabh Bachchan, SRK-Backed Issue Subscribed 345% On Day One So Far — Check GMP

Sri Lotus Developers IPO: The Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd. has launched its initial public offering today to raise up to Rs 792 crore. The price band is set at Rs 140-150 per share for the three-day IPO, which only comprises fresh issue with no offer for sale.

The minimum application lot size is 100 shares. The offer concludes on Friday, the company is set to list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange. The real estate developer allotted 1.58 crore shares at Rs 150 apiece to 16 anchor investors.

The proceeds will be used for investment in subsidiaries Richfeel Real Estate Pvt., Dhyan Projects Pvt. and Tryksha Real Estate Pvt. for part-funding development and construction cost of ongoing projects and general corporate purposes, as per the draft red herring prospectus.