Sri Lotus Developers IPO Allotment: Steps To Check Status, Latest GMP And Other Key Details

The initial public offering of Mumbai-based real estate firm Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd. closed with a strong demand on Aug. 1. The mainboard IPO was overall booked 74.1 times on the last day of subscription.

The public offer received applications for more than 274.25 crore shares against 3.7 crore shares available for bidding.

The IPO witnessed an overwhelming response across all investor categories. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand by subscribing their quota 175.61 times. The retail portion of the IPO was booked 21.77 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed the issue 61.82 times.

Following the successful closure of the subscription window, the investors are waiting for the company to finalise the share allotment status. Sri Lotus Developers is scheduled to finalise the IPO allotment status on Aug. 4.

Investors who applied for the IPO can check their allotment status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and the issue registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd.