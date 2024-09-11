Sodhani Academy IPO Opens On Sept. 12 — Check Price Band, Offer Size And Other Details

The subscription window for the initial public offering of Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd. is set to open on Sept. 12. The public offer, aimed at raising Rs 6.12 crore from the market, consists of a fresh issue of 9.7 lakh shares worth Rs 3.88 crore and an offer for sale component of 5.6 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 2.24 crore.

The IPO subscription window will close on Sept. 17. Allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Sept. 18. This will be followed by initiation of refunds for non-allottees, and transfer of shares into the demat account of the successful bidders on Sept. 19.

The IPO listing date is Sept. 20, and the company is likely to list on the NSE SME platform, Emerge.

The NSE SME IPO is a fixed price issue with shares offered at Rs 40 apiece. The minimum lot size for application by retail investors is 3,000 shares, totalling an investment of Rs 1.20 lakh.

The IPO registrar is Cameo Corporate Services Ltd., and Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors LLP is the book-running lead manager of the issue.

Prabhat Financial Services is the market maker for the public offer.