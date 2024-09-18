Sodhani Academy IPO Allotment Status, GMP Today And Listing Date: All You Need To Know

Sodhani Academy IPO Allotment Status, GMP Today And Listing Date: The initial public offering of Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers received a strong response from the investors. The SME IPO, which concluded on Tuesday was subscribed 438.72 times, led by demand from non-institutional buyers.

The quota for Non-Institutional Buyers (NII) garnered 511.34 times subscriptions while the category for retail investors got subscribed 358.47 times.

The Sodhani Academy IPO was subscribed 48.96 times on day three of the subscription on Monday. The issue got fully subscribed within a few hours of opening for bidding on Thursday and ended the day 2 with an overall subscription of 9.90 times.

The Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers IPO was a fixed price issue of Rs 6.12 crore. It included a fresh issue of 9.7 lakh shares worth Rs 3.88 crore and an offer for sale of 5.6 lakh shares amounting to Rs 2.24 crore.

Sodhani Academy IPO allotment status will be finalised on Wednesday, September 18, which is today.

Investors who bid for the issue can check the Sodhani Academy IPO allotment status on the registrar's website or on BSE website. Follow the step-by-step guide provided below to check and verify your share allocation status, once the allotment is finalised.

Cameo Corporate Services serves as the registrar for the issue.