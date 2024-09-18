Sodhani Academy IPO Allotment Status, GMP Today And Listing Date: All You Need To Know
The IPO of Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers is expected to list on BSE SME on Friday, September 20.
Sodhani Academy IPO Allotment Status, GMP Today And Listing Date: The initial public offering of Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers received a strong response from the investors. The SME IPO, which concluded on Tuesday was subscribed 438.72 times, led by demand from non-institutional buyers.
The quota for Non-Institutional Buyers (NII) garnered 511.34 times subscriptions while the category for retail investors got subscribed 358.47 times.
The Sodhani Academy IPO was subscribed 48.96 times on day three of the subscription on Monday. The issue got fully subscribed within a few hours of opening for bidding on Thursday and ended the day 2 with an overall subscription of 9.90 times.
The Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers IPO was a fixed price issue of Rs 6.12 crore. It included a fresh issue of 9.7 lakh shares worth Rs 3.88 crore and an offer for sale of 5.6 lakh shares amounting to Rs 2.24 crore.
Sodhani Academy IPO allotment status will be finalised on Wednesday, September 18, which is today.
Investors who bid for the issue can check the Sodhani Academy IPO allotment status on the registrar's website or on BSE website. Follow the step-by-step guide provided below to check and verify your share allocation status, once the allotment is finalised.
Cameo Corporate Services serves as the registrar for the issue.
How to check Sodhani Academy IPO allotment status on Cameo Corporate Services Limited
Visit the IPO status page on Cameo Corporate Services website here.
Select "Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Limited" from the company drop-down list.
Choose one of the options: PAN number, DP/Client ID, or Application Number, and enter the respective details in the provided field.
Fill in the captcha code as shown.
Click on the 'Submit' button.
Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
How to check Sodhani Academy IPO allotment status on BSE
Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here.
Select the issue type as 'Equity'.
Choose "Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Limited" from the Issue Name dropdown menu.
Enter your Application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha'.
Click on the 'Search' button to view your allotment status.
Sodhani Academy IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium of Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers is Rs 15 as of 08:28 a.m. on Wednesday, implying a 37.5% gain over the IPO price, according to Chittorgarh's unit Investorgain. Sodhani Academy listing price, as based on the GMP today is Rs 55 per share.
Do note that GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers IPO Listing Date
The Sodhani Academy IPO listing date is Friday, September 20. This is the tentative listing date. The company's shares will list on the BSE SME platform.
About Sodhani Academy IPO
Sodhani Academy IPO is a fixed price issue with shares offered at Rs 40 apiece. The minimum lot size for application by retail investors is 3,000 shares, totalling an investment of Rs 1.20 lakh.
As per the company's red herring prospectus, out of the 15,30,000 shares offered - 47.45% is reserved for non-institutional investors, 47.45% for retail investors and 5.1% is reserved as market maker portion.
The IPO registrar is Cameo Corporate Services Ltd., and Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors LLP is the book-running lead manager of the issue.
Prabhat Financial Services is the market maker for the public offer.
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers is engaged in offering financial training, consulting and learning services. Founded in 2009, the company focuses on financial literacy and awareness.
The company has its registered office and training centre in Jaipur.