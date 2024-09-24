SD Retail IPO: Day 3 Subscription Status And GMP Today

SD Retail IPO will be open for subscription for three days from September 20 to September 24.

SD Retail IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 124 to Rs 131 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each. Retail investors have to apply for at least 1,000 shares in a lot, taking the minimum investment to Rs 1,31,000.

Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the SD Retail IPO, while Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the issue. Spread X Securities is the market maker of the public offer.

As per the company's red herring prospectus, of the 49,60,000 shares offered - 18.99% is reserved for Qualified institutional buyers, 14.25% for Non-institutional investors, 33.25% for retail investors and 28.47% for Anchor investors.

The allotment of shares in the IPO will be finalised on September 25. Successful bidders will get the credit of shares to their demat accounts on September 26. Refunds for non-allottees will also be initiated on the same day. Shares of SD Retail Ltd. are expected to list on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, on September 27.