Maximise Your IPO Allotment Chances — Shareholder Quota Gives An Edge

Initial Public Offerings or IPOs are swarming the Indian markets and there is no relenting. In September, we saw a record number of listing attempts on Dalal Street. The bull market as well as increased retail participation have ensured that there is good demand for most debutants. So, how does one increase their IPO allotment chance?

Well, some IPOs come with a reserved quota for shareholders of the parent company, providing them with an exclusive opportunity to apply for shares under this special category. The prospectus details all the eligibility criteria, including bid limits, IPO allotment processes, and other rules related to shareholder reservations.

Typically, shareholders, whether individuals or Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), holding shares on a specified record date qualify for the shareholder reserve quota. For retail investors looking to apply in both the retail and shareholder categories, the maximum allowable bid in the shareholder category is capped at Rs. 2 lakh.