SD Retail IPO: Check Allotment Status, GMP Today And Listing Date

The initial public offering of SD Retail Ltd. received a strong response from the investors as the SME issue was subscribed 97.08 times on its third and final day. The demand for the IPO was led by non-institutional investors who subscribed 207.62 times.

The initial public offering of SD Retail Ltd. was launched on September 20 and closed on September 24. The book-build offer was an entirely fresh issue of 49.6 lakh shares worth Rs 64.98 crore with no offer-for-sale component.

The SME issue of SD Retail was subscribed 0.70 times on Day 1 and 9.97 times on Day 2.

The allotment for SD Retail SME IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, September 25. Shares of SD Retail Limited will list on NSE SME (Emerge) with a tentative listing date of Friday, September 27.

Investors who bid for the issue can check the SD Retail IPO allotment status on KFin Technologies. Successful bidders will get the credit of shares to their demat accounts on September 26. Refunds for non-allottees will also be initiated on the same day.