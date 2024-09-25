SD Retail IPO: Check Allotment Status, GMP Today And Listing Date
The allotment for SD Retail SME IPO will be finalised today. The grey market premium (GMP) of SD Retail IPO is Rs 30 as of 6:03 a.m. on September 25, implying an 22.9% gain over the IPO price.
The initial public offering of SD Retail Ltd. received a strong response from the investors as the SME issue was subscribed 97.08 times on its third and final day. The demand for the IPO was led by non-institutional investors who subscribed 207.62 times.
The initial public offering of SD Retail Ltd. was launched on September 20 and closed on September 24. The book-build offer was an entirely fresh issue of 49.6 lakh shares worth Rs 64.98 crore with no offer-for-sale component.
The SME issue of SD Retail was subscribed 0.70 times on Day 1 and 9.97 times on Day 2.
The allotment for SD Retail SME IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, September 25. Shares of SD Retail Limited will list on NSE SME (Emerge) with a tentative listing date of Friday, September 27.
Investors who bid for the issue can check the SD Retail IPO allotment status on KFin Technologies. Successful bidders will get the credit of shares to their demat accounts on September 26. Refunds for non-allottees will also be initiated on the same day.
How to check SD Retail IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies Limited
Visit the IPO allotment page on KFin Technologies here.
Select any one link to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose 'SD Retail Limited' from the list of IPOs listed in the dropdown. (The name will be displayed once the share allocation is finalised)
Select either of Application Number, Demat Account or PAN to verify your allotment status.
Enter the required information, i.e. your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number) or Demat Account number.
Enter the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the 'Submit' button to check your allotment status.
SD Retail IPO GMP On Allotment Day
The grey market premium (GMP) of SD Retail IPO is Rs 30 as of 6:03 a.m. on September 25, implying a 22.9% gain over the IPO price, according to Chittorgarh's unit Investorgain. The estimated listing price based on the GMP is Rs 161 per share. GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
SD Retail IPO Day 3 Subscription Status
The IPO was subscribed 97.08 times on Tuesday
Qualified institutions: 69.84 times
Non-institutional buyers: 207.62 times
Retail investors: 65.25 times
SD Retail IPO: All You Need To Know
The price band for the IPO was fixed at Rs 124 to Rs 131 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each. Retail investors had to apply for at least 1,000 shares in a lot, taking the minimum investment to Rs 1,31,000.
Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the SD Retail IPO, while Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the issue. Spread X Securities was the market maker of the public offer.