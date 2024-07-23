Sanstar IPO Subscription: Day 3 Live Updates

The initial public offering of Sanstar Ltd. enters the third and final day of its offering on Tuesday. The issue was been subscribed 13.47 times on its second day, led by demand from non-institutional investors.

The company is looking to raise up to Rs 510.2 crore from the offer. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 4.18 crore shares and an offer for sale of 1.19 crore shares, according to the red herring prospectus.

The plant-based specialty products manufacturer has set a price band of Rs 90–95 per share for the three-day issue, which will close on Tuesday. Ahead of its IPO, Sanstar raised Rs 153 crore from 12 anchor investors, allotting 1.6 crore shares at Rs 95 each.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised to fund the capital-expenditure requirement for the expansion of the company's Dhule facility, debt payment and general corporate purposes.