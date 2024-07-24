Sanstar IPO Allotment To Be Out Today; Check Status On Link Intime India
Sanstar IPO was subscribed 82.99 times om the final day of bidding for the issue. The Rs 510.15 crore IPO was open from July 19-23. The allotment status is likely to be finalised today.
Sanstar IPO received a favourable response from the investors with an overall subscription of 82.99 times on the last day of bidding led by qualified institutional buyers (QIB). Subscription breakdown is as follows:
Qualified institutional buyers: 145.68 times.
Non-institutional investors: 136.50 times.
Retail investors: 24.23 times.
The subscription period for Sanstar IPO concluded on July 23. The company is looking to raise up to Rs 510.2 crore from the offer. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 4.18 crore shares and an offer for sale of 1.19 crore shares, according to the red herring prospectus.
The plant-based specialty products manufacturer has set a price band of Rs 90–95 per share for the three-day issue, which will close on Tuesday. Ahead of its IPO, Sanstar raised Rs 153 crore from 12 anchor investors, allotting 1.6 crore shares at Rs 95 each.
The allotment for Sanstar IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, July 24. Investors who bid for the issue can check Sanstar IPO allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd and on the BSE website.
How to check Sanstar IPO allotment status on Link Intime India
Visit the Link Intime India website here: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html
Select "Sanstar Limited" from the drop-down list on the Check Application Status on the Public Issues page.
Select and enter your PAN number, Demat Account Number, Client ID or Application Number.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
How to check Sanstar IPO allotment status on BSE
Go to the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Sanstar Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Sanstar IPO Listing Date
Sanstar IPO will list on Bombay Stock Exchange and NSE with Friday, July 26 set as the tentative listing date.
Sanstar IPO: Issue Details
Issue opens: July 19.
Issue closes: July 23.
Issue price: Rs 90 to Rs 95 per share.
Fresh issue: Rs 391.1 crore.
Offer for sale: Rs 113.1 crore.
Total issue size: Rs 510.2 crore.
Bid lot: 150 shares.
Listing: BSE and NSE.
Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, July 24
Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, July 25
Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, July 25
Listing Date: Friday, July 26
Sanstar IPO Day 1 To Day 3 Subscription Status
Subscription Day 3:
Total Subscription: 82.99 times.
Qualified institutional buyers: 145.68 times.
Non-institutional investors: 136.50 times.
Retail investors: 24.23 times.
Subscription Day 2:
Total Subscription: 13.47 times.
Qualified institutional buyers: 1.29 times.
Non-institutional investors: 32.84 times.
Retail investors: 12.14 times.
Subscription Day 1:
Total Subscription: 4.16 times
Qualified institutional buyers: 0.05 times or 5%
Non-institutional investors: 9.85 times.
Retail investors: 4.07 times.
About Sanstar Limited
Sanstar Limited, founded in 1982, makes plant-based products and ingredients for food, pet food, and other industries in India. It is the fifth largest producer of corn-based specialty products in the country. The company's products include liquid glucose, dried glucose solids, maltodextrin powder, dextrose monohydrate, and native maize starches, among others. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Dhule in Maharashtra and Kutch in Gujarat.