Sanstar IPO Allotment To Be Out Today; Check Status On Link Intime India

Sanstar IPO received a favourable response from the investors with an overall subscription of 82.99 times on the last day of bidding led by qualified institutional buyers (QIB). Subscription breakdown is as follows:

Qualified institutional buyers: 145.68 times.

Non-institutional investors: 136.50 times.

Retail investors: 24.23 times.

The subscription period for Sanstar IPO concluded on July 23. The company is looking to raise up to Rs 510.2 crore from the offer. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 4.18 crore shares and an offer for sale of 1.19 crore shares, according to the red herring prospectus.

The plant-based specialty products manufacturer has set a price band of Rs 90–95 per share for the three-day issue, which will close on Tuesday. Ahead of its IPO, Sanstar raised Rs 153 crore from 12 anchor investors, allotting 1.6 crore shares at Rs 95 each.

The allotment for Sanstar IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, July 24. Investors who bid for the issue can check Sanstar IPO allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd and on the BSE website.