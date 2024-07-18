Sanstar Raises Rs 153 Crore From Anchor Issue In Pre-IPO Fundraise

Sanstar Ltd. has raised Rs 153 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering. The company has allotted 1.6 crore shares at Rs 95 apiece to 12 anchor investors, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Gagandeep Credit Capital Pvt. has bagged the highest allocation of 22.87%.

Top foreign investors include BofA Securities (5.23% share), Societe Generale (4.57%) and Minerva Ventures LLC (3.27%).

SBI General Insurance Co. was among the other marquee investors in the pre-IPO round of fundraising.

Two domestic mutual funds—Trust Mutual Fund and Bank of India Mutual Fund—had applied through a total of three schemes. They have collectively netted 22.87% of the anchor portion.