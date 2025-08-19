Patel Retail IPO: Check Day One Subscription Status, GMP, Price Band And More

Patel Retail Ltd.'s initial public offering has been subscribed 0.14 times or 14% so far on its first day of bidding on Tuesday. The company is set to raise over Rs 200 crore from the primary market. The subscription window for the IPO will remain open till Aug. 21.

The retail supermarket chain has a presence in tier-III cities. The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 237 and Rs 255 per share.

The Patel Retail IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 242.76 crore. The mainboard IPO comprises a fresh issue of 85 lakh shares, worth Rs 217.21 crore, and an offer-for-sale portion of 10 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 25.55 crore.

The allotment of shares is proposed to be finalised on Aug. 22. Shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 26.

Fedex Securities Pvt. is the book-running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. is the registrar for the issue.