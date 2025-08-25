Oyo To File DRHP In November, Targets $7-8 Billion IPO Valuation: Sources

"The filing with regulators is being considered for November. Over the past few months, SoftBank has engaged with banks such as Axis, Citi, Goldman Sachs, ICICI, JM Financial, and Jefferies in London to assess market sentiment. After assessing market feedback, they are now confident in their decision. The board will be approached next week as the company firms up the details and finalises key strategic elements," said one person aware of the developments.