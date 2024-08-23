Orient Technologies IPO Subscribed Over 17 Times On Day Three

The initial public offering of Orient Technologies Ltd. entered its third and final day, and was subscribed 17.67 times as of 10:03 a.m. on Friday. The issue was subscribed 16.96 times on the second day and 6.65 times on its first day, led by demand from retail investors.

The public issue, which aims to raise Rs 241.8 crore, consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 120 crore and an offer-for-sale component of Rs 94.76 crore, according to the red herring prospectus.

The minimum lot size for bidding will be 72 shares, with further bids to be made in multiples. Ajay Baliram Sawant, Umesh Navnitlal Shah, Ujwal Arvind Mhatre, and Jayesh Manharlal Shah will be among the promoters selling shareholders.

The price band for the offering is set at Rs 195–206 per share. The IPO issue closes on Aug. 23.