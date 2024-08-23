NDTV ProfitIPOsOrient Technologies IPO Subscribed Over 17 Times On Day Three
ADVERTISEMENT

Orient Technologies IPO Subscribed Over 17 Times On Day Three

The IPO has been subscribed 17.67 times as of 10:03 a.m. on Friday.

23 Aug 2024, 10:27 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Source: Representative/Freepik</p></div>
Source: Representative/Freepik

The initial public offering of Orient Technologies Ltd. entered its third and final day, and was subscribed 17.67 times as of 10:03 a.m. on Friday. The issue was subscribed 16.96 times on the second day and 6.65 times on its first day, led by demand from retail investors.

The public issue, which aims to raise Rs 241.8 crore, consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 120 crore and an offer-for-sale component of Rs 94.76 crore, according to the red herring prospectus.

The minimum lot size for bidding will be 72 shares, with further bids to be made in multiples. Ajay Baliram Sawant, Umesh Navnitlal Shah, Ujwal Arvind Mhatre, and Jayesh Manharlal Shah will be among the promoters selling shareholders.

The price band for the offering is set at Rs 195–206 per share. The IPO issue closes on Aug. 23.

ALSO READ

Orient Technologies IPO - Investment Rationale, Financials, Peer Comparison, Risks And More: DRChoksey

Opinion
Orient Technologies IPO - Investment Rationale, Financials, Peer Comparison, Risks And More: DRChoksey
Read More

Issue Details

  • Issue opens: Aug. 21.

  • Issue closes: Aug. 23.

  • Price band: Rs 195–206 per share.

  • Minimum lot size for bidding: 72 shares.

  • Issue size: Rs 241.8 crore.

Use Of Proceeds

  • To fund capital requirements: Rs 79.7 crore.

  • For purchase of office premises: Rs 10.4 crore.

  • Balance to be used for general corporate purposes.

About Orient Technologies 

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Mumbai, the firm specialises in providing information technology solutions. Orient Technologies has expertise in creating products and solutions for specialised disciplines across information technology infrastructure, IT enabled services, and cloud and data management services.

Subscription Status: Day 3

The IPO has been subscribed 17.67 times as of 10:03 a.m. on Friday.

  • Institutional investors: 0.16 times.

  • Non-institutional investors: 21.49 times.

  • Retail investors: 25.67 times.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Trade With Little Change; ICICI Bank, Tata Motors Lead

Opinion
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Trade With Little Change; ICICI Bank, Tata Motors Lead
Read More

Watch| Orient Technologies IPO Details

ALSO READ

IPO Rush: Seven New Issues, Five Listings To Hit Street This Week

Opinion
IPO Rush: Seven New Issues, Five Listings To Hit Street This Week
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT