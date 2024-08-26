Orient Technologies IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Allotment Status?
Orient Technologies IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of the information technology solutions provider Orient Technologies Ltd, which concluded on August 23, got an overwhelming response from the investors as the IPO was subscribed 151.71 times on Friday.
The Orient Technologies IPO was met with strong demand from non-institutional investors followed by institutional investors (QIBs).
Here are the steps you need to follow to check the allotment status of Orient Technologies IPO. The allotment status can be checked on either the BSE or Link Intime India website.
How To Check Orient Technologies IPO Allotment Status On Link Intime Website
Visit the official website of Link Intime India here: https://linkintime.co.in/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Select the IPO name "Orient Technologies Limited" from the drop-down menu. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalised).
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Provide the relevant details of the selected mode
Click on the "Submit" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
How To Check Orient Technologies IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Select the issue type as 'Equity'.
Choose "Orient Technologies Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha'
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Most Subscribed IPOs of 2024
The IPO of Orient Technologies Ltd. garnered significant attention from investors making it the fourth most subscribed IPO of 2024 after BSL E-Services which was subscribed 162.47 times. The public issue of Vibhor Steel Tubes, the most subscribed IPO of 2024, debuted on the exchanges with a premium of 181% on Tuesday, February 20. The shares of Vibhor Steel Tubes were listed at ₹421 on BSE as against an offer price of ₹151, a premium of 178.8%.
Orient Technologies IPO Subscription Status
Subscription Status Day 3:
The IPO was subscribed 151.71 times on Friday.
Institutional investors: 189.90 times.
Non-institutional investors: 300.60 times.
Retail investors: 66.87 times.
Subscription Status Day 2:
The IPO was subscribed 16.96 times as of 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Institutional investors: 0.16 times or 16%.
Non-institutional investors: 20.97 times.
Retail investors: 24.49 times.
Subscription Status Day 1:
The IPO was subscribed 6.65 times as of 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Institutional investors: 0.02 times or 2%.
Non-institutional investors: 6.17 times.
Retail investors: 10.50 times.
Orient Technologies IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: Wednesday, August 21
IPO Close Date: Friday, August 23
Basis of Allotment: Monday, August 26
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, August 27
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, August 27
Listing Date: Wednesday, August 28
Orient Technologies Issue Details
IPO Opened on: Aug. 21
IPO Closed on: Aug. 23
Price band: Rs 195–206
Minimum lot size for bidding: 72 shares
Issue size: Rs 241.76 crore