Orient Technologies IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Allotment Status?

Orient Technologies IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of the information technology solutions provider Orient Technologies Ltd, which concluded on August 23, got an overwhelming response from the investors as the IPO was subscribed 151.71 times on Friday.

The Orient Technologies IPO was met with strong demand from non-institutional investors followed by institutional investors (QIBs).

Here are the steps you need to follow to check the allotment status of Orient Technologies IPO. The allotment status can be checked on either the BSE or Link Intime India website.