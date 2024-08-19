Orient Technologies IPO: Here's All You Need To Know

Orient Technologies Ltd. aims to raise Rs 241.76 crore from an initial public offering which will open for subscription on Aug. 21. The IPO will consists of a combination of fresh issue and an offer-for-sale from existing shareholders.

The public issue consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 120 crore and an offer-for-sale component of Rs 94.76 crore, according to the red herring prospectus. The minimum lot size for bidding will be 72 shares, with further bids to be made in multiples. Ajay Baliram Sawant, Umesh Navnitlal Shah, Ujwal Arvind Mhatre, and Jayesh Manharlal Shah will be among the promoters selling shareholders.

The price band for the offering is set at Rs 195–206 per share. The IPO issue closes on Aug. 23.