Om Freight Forwarders IPO GMP In Focus As Mainboard Issue Opens For Subscription Today

The Om Freight Forwarders IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 122.31 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 18 lakh shares to raise Rs 24.44 crore and an offer-for-sale component of 73 lakh shares worth Rs 97.88 crore.

The Om Freight Forwarders IPO’s price band has been set between Rs 128 and Rs 135 per share. The lot size for retail investors is 111 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,985. For SNIIs, the lot size is 14 lots, or 1,554 shares, requiring Rs 2,09,790, while BNIIs can apply for 67 lots, or 7,437 shares, amounting to Rs 10,03,995.

The IPO is scheduled to close on Friday, October 3, with the tentative allotment expected on October 6. Refunds to unsuccessful applicants are likely to begin on October 7, the same day the shares are expected to be credited to successful investors’ Demat accounts.

The Om Freight Forwarders IPO is tentatively set to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, October 8.

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar of the issue.