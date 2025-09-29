Om Freight Forwarders IPO GMP In Focus As Mainboard Issue Opens For Subscription Today
Om Freight Forwarders IPO opens for bidding on Monday, Sept. 29.
Mumbai-based Om Freight Forwarders Ltd., a logistics firm, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, September 29. With more than 40 years of experience, the company has expanded its operations across five continents, reaching over 700 locations worldwide.
As investors gear up for the subscription period, attention is turning to the grey market premium (GMP) and other details surrounding the upcoming IPO.
Om Freight Forwarders IPO GMP Today
The GMP for Om Freight Forwarders IPO was Rs 11 as of 9:30 a.m. on September 29. With the upper end of the price band of Rs 135, the IPO’s estimated listing price is Rs 146 (cap price plus today’s GMP), implying an expected gain of about 8.15% per share.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Om Freight Forwarders IPO Key Details
The Om Freight Forwarders IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 122.31 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 18 lakh shares to raise Rs 24.44 crore and an offer-for-sale component of 73 lakh shares worth Rs 97.88 crore.
The Om Freight Forwarders IPO’s price band has been set between Rs 128 and Rs 135 per share. The lot size for retail investors is 111 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,985. For SNIIs, the lot size is 14 lots, or 1,554 shares, requiring Rs 2,09,790, while BNIIs can apply for 67 lots, or 7,437 shares, amounting to Rs 10,03,995.
The IPO is scheduled to close on Friday, October 3, with the tentative allotment expected on October 6. Refunds to unsuccessful applicants are likely to begin on October 7, the same day the shares are expected to be credited to successful investors’ Demat accounts.
The Om Freight Forwarders IPO is tentatively set to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, October 8.
Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar of the issue.
Om Freight Forwarders Ltd. Business And Financials
Om Freight Forwarders Ltd. was founded in June 1995 and is an ISO-certified logistics company. It holds memberships with prominent industry bodies, including IATA, FIATA, WCA, GLPN, FFI, and MTO. The company focuses on technology-driven solutions, providing paper-free documentation, GPS tracking and real-time shipment monitoring. Its services span international freight forwarding, customs clearance, vessel agency operations, transportation, warehousing and distribution.
Use Of Proceeds
Om Freight Forwarders Ltd. plans to utilise the net proceeds from its IPO primarily to fund capital expenditure, including the acquisition of commercial vehicles and heavy equipment. The remaining funds will be allocated for general corporate purposes.
Financials
Om Freight Forwarders Ltd. reported a 17% growth in revenue, reaching Rs 494.05 crore for the financial year ending March 31, up from Rs 421.32 crore in the previous fiscal. Its profit after tax (PAT) rose 113% to Rs 21.99 crore in FY 2025 from Rs 10.35 crore in the previous financial year..
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.