Om Freight Forwarders IPO GMP: What Does The Grey Market Signal On Final Day Of Subscription

Om Freight Forwarders Ltd. that launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, September 29, will close for subscription on October 1. The IPO has been subscribed 2.23 times so far after the conclusion of subscription on the second day of bidding.

Investors bid for 1,76,82,522 shares against the 79,16,945 on offer, according to BSE data on Tuesday.

Despite the interest in the IPO, the grey market premium for the mainboard issue has remained flat ahead of the subscription on day 3.

Here’s a look at the grey market premium (GMP) and other details of the Om Freight Forwarders IPO as subscription enters the final day.