Ola Electric Mobility IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

The initial public offering of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. opened for subscription on Friday to raise up to Rs 6,145.6 crore. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 72.4 crore shares worth Rs 5,500 crore and an offer for sale of 8.49 crore shares aggregating Rs 645.6 crore by existing shareholders, according to the red herring prospectus.

The price band is set at Rs 72–76 per share, valuing the company at Rs 33,522 crore or about $4 billion—a steep discount from $5.4 billion at its last funding round in December 2023.

Founder Bhavish Aggarwal is offloading 3.8 crore shares, while investors SoftBank Group Corp. and Tiger Global are selling 2.4 crore and 65 lakh shares respectively.

Axis Capital, BofA Securities, BoB Capital Markets, Citigroup India Global Markets, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers.

Ahead of its public issue, the electronic vehicle maker has raised Rs 2,763 crore from anchor investors, led by mutual funds. The issue closes for subscription on Aug. 6. The listing will take place on Aug. 9.