Ola Electric IPO Allotment: Steps To Check Status On Link Intime India And BSE Provided Here

The initial public offering of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. was subscribed more than 4 times on its final day, led by demand from the portion reserved for employees and qualified institutional investors.

The IPO was subscribed 4.27 times as of 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Qualified institutional buyers: 5.31 times.

Non-institutional investors: 2.40 times.

Retail investors: 3.92 times.

Employee reserved: 11.99 times.

The allotment for Ola Electric IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, August 7. Investors who bid for the issue can check the Ola Electric IPO allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd. and the BSE website. Follow the steps provided below to check your share allocation status.