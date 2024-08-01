Bhavish Aggarwal To Gain Rs 288 Crore From Ola Electric IPO

Ola Electric Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Bhavish Aggarwal, stands to earn around Rs 288.15 crore from the company's upcoming initial public offering, if he sells stake at the upper end of the price band of Rs 76 per share.

Aggarwal holds 1,36,18,75,240 equity shares of Ola Electric, representing 36.94% stake of the company. He plans to offload 3,79,15,211 equity shares in the IPO.

The average cost of acquisition per equity share for Bhavish Aggarwal is below Rs 0.01 so the total amount for the shares that he will offload cost him Rs. 3.79 lakh against a potential Rs 288 crore revenue, amounting to a net profit of Rs. 287.96 crore.