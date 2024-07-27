Ola Electric IPO: Bhavish Aggarwal Offloading Less Stock Than Previously Planned

Ola Electric's investors, led by promoter Bhavish Aggarwal, will offload less stock than previously planned in the Aug. 2-6 initial public offering.

The IPO of the maker of India's best-selling electric scooters includes a so-called offer-for-sale component that will see existing investors offload as much as 8.5 crore shares, according to the red-herring prospectus released Saturday. That figure stood at about 9.5 crore shares in the draft IPO papers.

Interestingly, Founder and Managing Director Aggarwal has reduced the number of shares he is going to sell—from 4,73,94,014 shares in the DRHP to 3,79,15,211 shares in the RHP. Ashna Advisors LLP, with 6,01,828 shares, has joined the table of investors offloading stock.

Ola Electric will launch a smaller-than-planned initial public offering on Aug. 2, at a reduced valuation of $4-4.2 billion, two persons aware of the matter told NDTV Profit on Friday.

The IPO, the first by an Indian automaker in 20 years, will remain open until Aug. 6 to include a weekend in between, one of the two persons cited earlier said. The anchor book will open on Aug. 1. The listing will take place on Aug. 9.

On June 20, 2024, the Bengaluru-based EV startup received approval of the Securities and Exchange Board of India to float its IPO, with certain observations. Those seem to have been ironed out now.

(This is a developing story.)