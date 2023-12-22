Ola Electric Set To File DRHP For IPO Shortly — NDTV Profit Exclusive

Bhavish Aggarwal-founded Ola Electric Mobility Pvt. is set to file its draft red herring prospectus with SEBI shortly, people aware of the matter told NDTV Profit on the condition of anonymity.

Ola Electric's offering is set to be the first IPO by an auto company in 20 years and it will be the first pure-play EV company to list on Indian bourses.

Earlier in November, Ola Electric had converted to a public company from a private firm. It had also raised as much as Rs 3,200 crore in October in a mix of equity and debt.

The company's revenue grew nearly seven times in FY23 to Rs 2,630.9 crore compared with Rs 373.4 crore in the previous fiscal. It didn't reveal its profit or loss. The company reported a loss of Rs 784.1 crore in FY22.

Ola Electric is the market leader in the battery-powered scooters with a share of about 35% as of November. According to Vahan data, it posted its highest-ever monthly sales of nearly 30,000 units during the month.

The company was valued at about $3 billion in 2021 and has raised about $450 million so far from investors including Falcon Edge and Softbank Group Corp. It is also investing $500 million to set up a facility for making cells and battery packs for electric vehicles in Bengaluru.