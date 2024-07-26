Ola Electric To Launch Smaller IPO At Reduced Valuation On Aug. 2
Ola Electric Mobility Pvt. will launch a smaller-than-planned initial public offering on Aug. 2 at a reduced valuation of $4–4.2 billion, two persons aware of the matter told NDTV Profit on Friday.
The IPO will remain open until Aug. 6 to include a weekend in between. The anchor book will open on Aug. 1. The listing will take place on Aug. 9.
Ola Electric had in its draft IPO papers said it plans to raise as much as Rs 7,250 crore by issuing Rs 5,500 crore in fresh stock and a Rs 1,750-crore offer-for-sale by existing investors. That now stands revised to Rs 6,200 crore, they said on the condition of anonymity.
The valuation has also been trimmed. While Ola Electric was valued at $5.4 billion at its last funding round, NDTV Profit's calculations showed that the company was worth Rs 58,954 crore or about $7 billion at the time of the filing of the draft red-herring prospectus.
Based on NDTV Profit's calculation, the promoter group's holding of 45.14% on a fully diluted basis will decline to 39.6% after the fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale by Bhavish Agarwal, Indus Trust and other investors. Public shareholders' stake will rise from 47% to 53%, while Ola Employee Trust will hold 7%.
The Ola Electric IPO is a first by an Indian automaker in nearly 20 years. It will also be the first pure-play EV company to list on the Indian bourses. In November 2023, Ola Electric converted into a public company from a private firm. It had also raised as much as Rs 3,200 crore in October in a mix of equity and debt.