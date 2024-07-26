Ola Electric To Launch Smaller IPO At Reduced Valuation On Aug. 2

Ola Electric Mobility Pvt. will launch a smaller-than-planned initial public offering on Aug. 2 at a reduced valuation of $4–4.2 billion, two persons aware of the matter told NDTV Profit on Friday.

The IPO will remain open until Aug. 6 to include a weekend in between. The anchor book will open on Aug. 1. The listing will take place on Aug. 9.

Ola Electric had in its draft IPO papers said it plans to raise as much as Rs 7,250 crore by issuing Rs 5,500 crore in fresh stock and a Rs 1,750-crore offer-for-sale by existing investors. That now stands revised to Rs 6,200 crore, they said on the condition of anonymity.