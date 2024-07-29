Ola's 'Attractive' IPO Price Meant To Help Investors Make Money, Says CEO Aggarwal

Ola Electric's initial public offering is attractively and aggressively priced to let investors make money on the issue, said founder Bhavish Aggarwal.

The company’s focus remains firmly on long-term success, he said, citing concerns about high valuations.

The price band for the offering has been set at Rs 72–76 per share, at a valuation of Rs 33,522 crore.

The company, known for its innovative electric vehicle initiatives, is positioning itself for long-term growth, underscoring a decade-long vision that aligns with the enduring theme of sustainability, said Aggarwal.