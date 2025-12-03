Business NewsIPOsMeesho IPO Opens For Bidding: Check Day 1 Subscription, GMP And More
Meesho IPO Opens For Bidding: Check Day 1 Subscription, GMP And More

The Meesho IPO includes a mix of fresh issues of shares worth Rs 4,250 crore and an offer for sale of 10 crore shares by existing shareholders.

03 Dec 2025, 10:26 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
The management of Meesho Limited - Mr. Vidit Aatrey (Chairman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Sanjeev Kumar (Whole-Time Director and Chief Technology Officer) and Mr. Dhiresh Bansal (Chief Financial Officer) at Meesho Limited’s press conference to announce their Initial Public Offering. (Photo: Meesho handout)
Meesho Ltd.'s initial public offering has opened for its first day of subscription on Wednesday. The Meesho IPO includes a mix of fresh issues of shares worth Rs 4,250 crore and an offer for sale of 10 crore shares by existing shareholders. The price band for the issue is set at Rs 105 to Rs 111 per share.

Vidit Aatry and Sanjeev Kumar are the promoter selling shareholders offloading stakes in the OFS segment.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd., JPMorgan India Pvt., Morgan Stanley India Co., Axis Capital Ltd. and Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. are the book-running lead managers for the issue and KFin Technologies Ltd. will be the registrar of the issue.

The allotment of shares to IPO investors will be done tentatively on Dec. 8, and it will be credited to the demat account will be done on Dec. 9. Sudeep Pharma will list on the BSE and NSE on Dec. 10.

About Meesho And Use Of Proceeds

The company will use Rs 1,390 crore from the proceeds to invest for cloud infrastructure, in Meesho Technologies Pvt. Ltd its subsidiary, while Rs 480 crore will be used form payment of salaries of existing and replacement hires for the Machine Learning and AI and technology teams. The company will also use Rs 1,020 crore for expenditure towards marketing and brand initiatives in its subsidiary Meesho Technologies.

Meesho IPO Subscription Status

The Meesho IPO was subscribed 0.11 times or 11% as of 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

  • Qualified institutional buyers (QIB): nil

  • Non-Institutional investors (NII): 0.15 times

  • Retail investors: 0.39 times

Meesho GMP

According to InvestorGain, the GMP of Meesho stood at Rs 49 as of 10:00 a.m. It indicates a listing price of Rs 160 apiece at a premium of 44.14% on the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

