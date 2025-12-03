Meesho IPO Opens For Bidding: Check Day 1 Subscription, GMP And More

Meesho Ltd.'s initial public offering has opened for its first day of subscription on Wednesday. The Meesho IPO includes a mix of fresh issues of shares worth Rs 4,250 crore and an offer for sale of 10 crore shares by existing shareholders. The price band for the issue is set at Rs 105 to Rs 111 per share.

Vidit Aatry and Sanjeev Kumar are the promoter selling shareholders offloading stakes in the OFS segment.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd., JPMorgan India Pvt., Morgan Stanley India Co., Axis Capital Ltd. and Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. are the book-running lead managers for the issue and KFin Technologies Ltd. will be the registrar of the issue.

The allotment of shares to IPO investors will be done tentatively on Dec. 8, and it will be credited to the demat account will be done on Dec. 9. Sudeep Pharma will list on the BSE and NSE on Dec. 10.