Manba Finance IPO Subscribed 83 Times So Far On Day Three As NII Demand Continues

Manba Finance Ltd.'s initial public offering has been subscribed 82.57 times as of 10:09 a.m. on Wednesday, its third and final day of bidding.

The IPO was subscribed 73.23 times on Tuesday, and 23.79 times on Monday. The company is aiming to raise up to Rs 150.84 crore from the IPO.

The mainboard IPO is an entirely fresh issue of 1.26 crore shares. The NBFC's IPO price band has been fixed between Rs 114 and Rs 120 for each equity share, with a face value of Rs 10 each. There is no offer-for-sale component.

The minimum application lot size is 125 shares. Ahead of the IPO, Manba Finance allotted 37.7 lakh shares at Rs 120 per share to eight anchor investors, raising Rs 45.25 crore. Hem Securities Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the IPO.

The IPO will conclude on Wednesday, and the company will likely list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on Sept. 30. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to augment the capital base, to meet the company’s future capital requirements.