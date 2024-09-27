NDTV ProfitIPOsKRN Heat Exchanger IPO Subscribed 66 Times So Far On Day Three
ADVERTISEMENT

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO Subscribed 66 Times So Far On Day Three

NII demand is the highest at 160.28 times so far for the book building offer.

27 Sep 2024, 10:58 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>KRN Heat Exchangers IPO&nbsp;is looking to raise Rs 341.95 crore.</p><p>(Source: Freepik)</p></div>
KRN Heat Exchangers IPO is looking to raise Rs 341.95 crore.

(Source: Freepik)

The initial public offering of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd. has been subscribed 66.11 times as of 10:21 a.m. on its third and last day of bidding.

The IPO was subscribed 58.17 times on Thursday and 24.09 times on Wednesday.

The Rajasthan-based company is looking to raise Rs 341.95 crore, with its maiden offering consisting of a fresh issue of 1.55 crore equity shares with no offer for sale component.

The price band has been set at Rs 209-220 per share for the issue, which will close on Sept. 27, with the listing expected to take place on Oct. 3. The minimum lot size for bidding will be 65 shares, with further bids to be made in multiples thereof, according to the company.

The company raised Rs 100 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial IPO, by allotting 45.5 lakh shares at Rs 220 apiece to 10 investors.

ALSO READ

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO Opens Today: Here's What The GMP Indicates
Opinion
KRN Heat Exchanger IPO Opens Today: Here's What The GMP Indicates
Read More

Issue Details

  • Issue opens: Sept. 25.

  • Issue closes: Sept. 27.

  • Issue price: Rs 209-220 per share.

  • Fresh issue: 1.55 crore shares.

  • Total issue size: Rs 341.95 crore.

ALSO READ

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO - Issue Details, Financials, Strengths, Risks, Valuation And More: DRChoksey
Opinion
KRN Heat Exchanger IPO - Issue Details, Financials, Strengths, Risks, Valuation And More: DRChoksey
Read More

Use Of Proceeds

Proceeds from the issue will be used for investment in wholly-owned subsidiary KRN HVAC Products for setting up a new manufacturing facility in Rajasthan's Neemrana.

ALSO READ

KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration To Invest Rs 340 Crore In Subsidiary Post IPO
Opinion
KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration To Invest Rs 340 Crore In Subsidiary Post IPO
Read More

Business Overview

The Rajasthan-based company manufactures fin and tube-type heat exchangers for the heat ventilation air conditioning and refrigeration industry.

The company's entire manufacturing operations are carried out at its consolidated manufacturing facility comprising two industrial plots situated in the RIICO Industrial Area located in Neemrana.

The company has long-standing relations with Daikin Air conditioning India Pvt., Schnieder Electric IT Business India Pvt., Kirloskar Chillers Pvt., Blue Star Ltd. and Climaventa Climate Technologies Pvt.

ALSO READ

KRN Heat Exchanger, Manba Finance Among 10 New IPOs This Week; 14 Listings In The Pipeline
Opinion
KRN Heat Exchanger, Manba Finance Among 10 New IPOs This Week; 14 Listings In The Pipeline
Read More

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO Subscription Status: Day 3

The IPO was subscribed 66.11 times as of 10:21 a.m. on Friday.

  • Qualified institutional buyers: 4.43 times.

  • Non-institutional investors: 160.28 times.

  • Retail investors: 60.08 times.

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium of KRN Heat Exchanger was Rs 274 as of 08:29 a.m., implying a 124.55% gain over the IPO price, according to Chittorgarh's unit Investorgain. The estimated listing price based on the GMP is Rs 494 per share.

GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation. 

Watch IPO Adda Here:

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT