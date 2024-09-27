KRN Heat Exchanger IPO Subscribed 66 Times So Far On Day Three

The initial public offering of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd. has been subscribed 66.11 times as of 10:21 a.m. on its third and last day of bidding.

The IPO was subscribed 58.17 times on Thursday and 24.09 times on Wednesday.

The Rajasthan-based company is looking to raise Rs 341.95 crore, with its maiden offering consisting of a fresh issue of 1.55 crore equity shares with no offer for sale component.

The price band has been set at Rs 209-220 per share for the issue, which will close on Sept. 27, with the listing expected to take place on Oct. 3. The minimum lot size for bidding will be 65 shares, with further bids to be made in multiples thereof, according to the company.

The company raised Rs 100 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial IPO, by allotting 45.5 lakh shares at Rs 220 apiece to 10 investors.