KRN Heat Exchanger IPO: Anchor Investors Pump In Rs 100 Crore

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd. on Tuesday raised Rs 100 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering. The company allotted 45.5 lakh shares at Rs 220 apiece to 10 investors.

Jaipur-based merchant banker and stockbroker Holani Consultants Pvt. through its venture capital fund invested Rs 18.9 crore and secured the highest allocation of 18.86%.

Other notable investors include White Oak Capital and affiliates, Bandhan Mutual Fund, and Kotak Mutual Fund.

Domestic mutual funds cornered nearly 20% of the anchor issue.

Regulations stipulate that shares acquired by anchor investors are subject to a lock-in period of 30 days for 50% of the shares and 90 days for the remaining 50% from the grant date.