ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Subscribed 5.52 Times On Day 3: Check Details, GMP And More

The initial public offering of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. was subscribed 5.52 times on the third and final day of its public offering on Tuesday. It was subscribed 2.11 times on the second day and 72% on its first day on Friday. The portion for large institutions was overbooked.

The IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 10,602.65 crore. It comprises only an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 4.9 crore shares. The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 2,061 and Rs 2,165 per share.

There is no fresh issue component and all the proceeds from the IPO will go to the selling promoter UK-based Prudential Corp.

ICICI Prudential AMC's IPO is the fourth-largest IPO of 2025 by issue size, following Tata Capital Ltd., HDB Financial Services Ltd., and LG Electronics India Ltd.

The company is India's largest asset manager in terms of assets managed under active mutual fund schemes, equity and equity-oriented schemes and for domestic non-corporate discretionary portfolio management service, as per the draft red herring prospectus.