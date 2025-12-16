ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Day 3: Latest GMP Signals Nearly 14% Listing Gain; Check Details

The grey market premium (GMP) for the initial public offering (IPO) of ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd. is in focus on the last day of bidding on Tuesday, Dec. 16. The IPO was fully subscribed on the second day of bidding on Monday, after a tepid response on the first day.

The Rs 10,602.65-crore mainboard issue opened for subscription on Dec. 12.

ICICI Prudential AMC is a leading asset management company. Founded in 1993, it is a joint venture between ICICI Bank and Prudential Plc, a British financial services conglomerate.

On the second day, the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO was subscribed 2.11 times, with bids for more than 7.38 crore shares against 3.5 crore shares on offer. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their quota 2.91 times, while Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed their category 3.79 times. The retail portion of the IPO was booked 0.83 times, as per NSE data.