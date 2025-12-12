ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP Surges To Rs 177: Issue Booked 9% So Far

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company which launched its initial public offering (IPO) on December 12 to raise over Rs 10,600 crore from the primary market has seen its grey market premium surge as soon as the IPO opened for subscription.

On Day 1 of subscription, the grey market premium (GMP) has increased by 18% since yesterday and indicates an estimated listing gain of over 8% per share against the upper limit of the issue price.

The IPO was booked 0.09 times so far, with investors bidding for 31,13,820 against the 3,50,15,691 shares on offer, according to the NSE data.

ICICI Prudential AMC's IPO is the fourth-largest IPO of 2025 by issue size, following Tata Capital, HDB Financial Services, and LG Electronics India and is aiming to raise over Rs 10,000 crore (around $1.2 billion) through an Offer for Sale (OFS).

Here is everything you need to know about the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO including the latest grey market premium, price band, lot size and more.