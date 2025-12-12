ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP Surges To Rs 177: Issue Booked 9% So Far
This significant IPO makes ICICI Prudential AMC the fifth listed entity from the ICICI Group and the fifth asset management company (AMC) on Indian exchanges,
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company which launched its initial public offering (IPO) on December 12 to raise over Rs 10,600 crore from the primary market has seen its grey market premium surge as soon as the IPO opened for subscription.
On Day 1 of subscription, the grey market premium (GMP) has increased by 18% since yesterday and indicates an estimated listing gain of over 8% per share against the upper limit of the issue price.
The IPO was booked 0.09 times so far, with investors bidding for 31,13,820 against the 3,50,15,691 shares on offer, according to the NSE data.
ICICI Prudential AMC's IPO is the fourth-largest IPO of 2025 by issue size, following Tata Capital, HDB Financial Services, and LG Electronics India and is aiming to raise over Rs 10,000 crore (around $1.2 billion) through an Offer for Sale (OFS).
Here is everything you need to know about the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO including the latest grey market premium, price band, lot size and more.
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP Today
The latest GMP for the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO was Rs 177 on December 12. The GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 2,342 apiece at a premium of 8.18% against the upper limit of the IPO price band.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: Key Details
The ICICI Prudential AMC IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 10,602.65 crore. It comprises only an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 4.9 crore shares.
The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 2,061 and Rs 2,165 per share.
To participate in the IPO, retail investors are required to bid for a single lot size of six shares, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 12,990 per application based on the upper limit of the issue price. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 16 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,07,840. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 77 lots, leading to an investment of Rs 10,00,230.
UK-based promoter Prudential Corp. has offered to sell over 1.76 crore equity shares via the IPO in ICICI Prudential AMC. The face value of the share is Rs 1.
The offering could raise as much as $1.2 billion or around Rs 10,300 crore and value the company at around $12 billion, Bloomberg News has reported.
Citigroup Global Markets India is the book-running lead manager and KFin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: Important Dates
The subscription window for the IPO will remain open from December 12 to December 16, with the allotment expected to be finalised on December 17. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Dec. 18 and refunds to non-allottees will also be processed on the same day.
Shares of ICICI Prudential AMC are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on December 19.
Use Of Proceeds
ICICI Prudential AMC will not receive proceeds from the IPO.
About ICICI Prudential AMC
ICICI Prudential AMC is one of the leading asset management companies in India. Its assets under management stood at Rs 10,87,690 crore as of Sept. 30.
Financials
For the half-year ended Sept. 30, ICICI Prudential AMC reported a 22% year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit after tax at Rs 1,617.74 crore from Rs 1,327.11 crore in the same period a year ago. Total income grew 20% YoY to Rs 2,949.6 crore for the six months ended Sept. 30, compared to Rs 2,458.2 crore a year ago.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.