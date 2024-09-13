How To Check SPP Polymer IPO Allotment Status Online

The initial public offering of SPP Polymer Ltd. was subscribed over 40 times on the last and final day of bidding on Thurday, led by demand from retail investors. The SME IPO was subscribed 12.05 times on the second day of bidding on Wednesday and 5.36 times on Tuesday.

SPP Polymer IPO received bids for 17,05,64,000 shares against 39,40,000 shares for offer, as per market tracking site Chittorgarh. The category for non-institutional investors (NIIs) received 22.35 times subscription while retail individual investors subscribed the issue 59.87 times.

The offering was a fixed-price issue worth Rs 24.49 crore. The NSE SME IPO comprised entirely of a fresh issue of 41.5 lakh equity shares.

SPP Polymer IPO price was set at Rs 59 per share. Retail investors could bid for a single lot size of 2,000 shares, aggregating to a minimum investment of Rs 1,18,000. The application size of High Net-Worth Individuals was of two lots, or 4,000 shares, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,36,000.

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on September 13. The company is anticipated to debut on the NSE SME platform by September 17. Investors who bid for the issue can check the allotment status on Kfin Technologies Ltd.