How To Check SPP Polymer IPO Allotment Status Online
Investors who bid for the SME IPO can check the allotment status on Kfin Technologies Ltd.
The initial public offering of SPP Polymer Ltd. was subscribed over 40 times on the last and final day of bidding on Thurday, led by demand from retail investors. The SME IPO was subscribed 12.05 times on the second day of bidding on Wednesday and 5.36 times on Tuesday.
SPP Polymer IPO received bids for 17,05,64,000 shares against 39,40,000 shares for offer, as per market tracking site Chittorgarh. The category for non-institutional investors (NIIs) received 22.35 times subscription while retail individual investors subscribed the issue 59.87 times.
The offering was a fixed-price issue worth Rs 24.49 crore. The NSE SME IPO comprised entirely of a fresh issue of 41.5 lakh equity shares.
SPP Polymer IPO price was set at Rs 59 per share. Retail investors could bid for a single lot size of 2,000 shares, aggregating to a minimum investment of Rs 1,18,000. The application size of High Net-Worth Individuals was of two lots, or 4,000 shares, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,36,000.
The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on September 13. The company is anticipated to debut on the NSE SME platform by September 17. Investors who bid for the issue can check the allotment status on Kfin Technologies Ltd.
How To Check SPP Polymers IPO Allotment Status On Kfin Technologies
Visit the official website of KFin Technologies here:
Select any one link to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose 'SPP Polymer Limited' from the list of IPOs listed in the dropdown. (The name will be displayed once the share allocation is finalised)
Select either of Application Number, Demat Account or PAN to verify your allotment status.
Enter the required information, i.e. your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number) or Demat Account number.
Enter the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Submit" button to check your allotment status.
SPP Polymers IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Tuesday, September 10
IPO Close Date: Thursday, September 12
Basis of Allotment: Friday, September 13
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, September 16
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, September 16
Listing Date: Tuesday, September 17
About SPP Polymers Limited
SPP Polymers Limited, established in 2004 and based in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, makes HDPE/PP woven fabrics and bags, non-woven fabrics and bags, and multifilament yarn. They provide customized products for industries like agro-pesticides, cement, chemicals, fertilizers, food, textiles, ceramics, and steel.
With a production capacity of 12,000 MT for woven fabric and bags, 4,000 MT for non-woven fabric, and 300 MT for yarn, the company is ISO-certified for quality, safety, and environmental standards. As of December 31, 2024, the company has four employees on its payroll.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.