How To Check LG Electronics IPO Allotment Status On BSE, NSE And Kfin Technologies
The allotment of shares for the LG Electronics India IPO will be finalised on Friday, October 10. Follow the step-by-step guide in this article to verify your allocation status online.
The initial public offering (IPO) of LG Electronics Ltd. closed with a strong subscription on the last day of bidding on Thursday. The mainboard IPO was oversubscribed 54.02 times on the third and final day.
Qualified institutional investors led the demand for the issue by booking their quota over 166 times, bidding for 3,38,36,21,748 shares against the 2,03,21,026 shares on offer, as per data from BSE.
After the successful subscription, investors are waiting for the IPO share allotment status to be finalised by the company. LG Electronics is expected to finalise the IPO allotment status on Friday, October 10.
Investors who applied for the LG Electronics IPO can check the share allotment status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE, and the issue registrar, KFin Technologies Ltd.
Steps To Check LG Electronics IPO Allotment Status On NSE
1. Visit the NSE IPO allotment page here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
2. Choose the ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’ from the two options.
3. Pick ‘LGEINDIA’ from the dropdown list of issue symbols.
4. Enter both your PAN and Application Number.
5. Click on the ‘Submit’ button to see the allotment status.
Steps To Check LG Electronics IPO Allotment Status On BSE
1. Open the BSE IPO allotment page here - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
2. Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.
3. Choose ‘LG Electronics India Ltd.’ from the dropdown menu.
4. Enter details for any of these two options: PAN and application number.
5. Complete the Captcha verification.
6. Hit the ‘Search’ button to view your allotment status.
Steps To Check LG Electronics IPO Allotment Status On KFinTech
1. Visit the IPO Allotment Status page on the KFintech website here - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/
2. From the IPO dropdown menu, choose 'LG Electronics India Ltd.'.
3. Select the input option as PAN, Application number, or Demat Account.
4. Enter details as per your selection.
5. Enter the captcha and click on ‘Submit’.
LG Electronics India IPO Listing Date
After finalising the IPO allotment status, the company is scheduled to initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts on October 13.
Shares of LG Electronics India Ltd. are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, October 14.
About LG Electronics India IPO
The IPO of the consumer electronics manufacturer is looking to raise Rs 813.07 crore through a book-built issue.
The IPO is a book-built issue comprising entirely an offer-for-sale component of up to 10,18,15,859 or more than 10 crore equity shares at a face value of Rs 10 per share. Through the IPO, the South Korean parent LG Electronics Inc. will offload 10.2 crore shares.
However, there is no fresh issue component in the public offer.
The price band for the IPO has been set between Rs 1080 to Rs 1140 per share.
Morgan Stanley India Co., JPMorgan India Pvt., Axis Capital Ltd., BofA Securities India Ltd., and Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. are the bankers for the IPO. Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.
LG Electronics India operates in two key segments: home appliances and air solutions, and home entertainment. It has firmly established itself as the market leader in major home appliances and consumer electronics, excluding mobile phones.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.