LG Electronics IPO GMP Skyrockets As Subscription Crosses 15X On Final Day: Last Chance To Apply!
LG Electronics India IPO: According to market observers, shares of LG Electronics India Ltd are headed for a double-digit listing gain when the stock debuts on the market next week.
One of the biggest IPOs in India’s consumer electronics market, which was launched on Tuesday, October 7, will conclude its subscription process today, October 9. The Rs 11,607-crore IPO received bids for 23,71,75,796 against the 7,13,34,320 shares on offer after the conclusion of subscription on Wednesday.
The IPO of the consumer electronics manufacturer is looking to raise Rs 813.07 crore through a book-built issue.
The grey market premium for the mainboard issue has been topping the 'Business and Finance' trending charts for the last few days, indicating a keen interest among the grey market investors.
Here’s everything you need to know about LG Electronics India IPO, including its grey market premium (GMP), price band, and offer size, among others, as bidding enters its final day.
LG Electronics India IPO GMP
The grey market premium for the LG Electronics IPO was Rs 328 as of 12:53 p.m. on October 9. With an upper price band of Rs 1140, the estimated listing price is Rs 1,468. This means that the unlisted shares of LG Electronics' IPO were trading at Rs 1,468 per share in the private market, indicating an expected gain of up to 28.77% per share.
The GMP for the public issue has gained rapidly since the price band for the issue was announced last week. The grey market premium for the IPO was as low as Rs 145 before climbing to Rs 250 on October 5. It gained further to Rs 300 on Wednesday.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
LG Electronics India IPO Day 3 Subscription Status
The IPO was booked 15.78 times as of 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Qualified Institutional Buyers: 35.51 times
Non-Institutional Investors: 19.39 times
Retail Investors: 3.01 times
Employee Reserved: 6.32 times
Investors bid for 1,12,56,78,996 against the 7,13,34,320 shares on offer.
*Subscription status will be updated at regular intervals
LG Electronics India IPO Details
The IPO is a book-built issue comprising entirely an offer-for-sale component of up to 10,18,15,859 or more than 10 crore equity shares at a face value of Rs 10 per share. Through the IPO, the South Korean parent LG Electronics Inc. will offload 10.2 crore shares.
However, there is no fresh issue component in the public offer.
The price band for the IPO has been set between Rs 1080 to Rs 1140 per share.
Bids can be made for a minimum of 13 equity shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,820 for each lot, based on the upper price band.
Of the 7,13,34,320 shares on offer, 2,03,21,026 are reserved for QIB's, 1,52,40,770 are reserved for NII's and 3,55,61,796 are reserved for Retail investors.
Morgan Stanley India Co., JPMorgan India Pvt., Axis Capital Ltd., BofA Securities India Ltd., and Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. are the bankers for the IPO. Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.
LG Electronics India IPO Allotment And Listing Dates
The share allotment status for LG Electronics India IPO is expected to be finalised by Friday, October 10.
Shares of LG Electronics India are expected to list on NSE and BSE on Tuesday, October 14.
LG Electronics India IPO Allotment Status: Where To Check
Investors who bid for the IPO can verify their share allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and Kfin Technlogies.
LG Electronics India IPO Business And Financials
LG Electronics India operates in two key segments: home appliances and air solutions, and home entertainment. It has firmly established itself as the market leader in major home appliances and consumer electronics, excluding mobile phones.
The company holds the top position in India across product categories such as washing machines, refrigerators, panel TVs, inverter air conditioners, and microwaves, as per the value market share in the offline channel, stated the draft red herring prospectus. This dual focus on high-demand product categories and offline market strength has positioned LG as a go-to brand for Indian consumers.
Financials
While the company made a profit of Rs 1,511 crore in the fiscal 2024, it paid a much more liberal dividend of Rs 2,093 crore at Rs 185 per share.
In the first quarter of the current fiscal, the company reported a revenue of Rs 6,409 crore and a profit of Rs 680 crore. Operating income stood at Rs 958 crore, and its margin against the top line came up to 14.94%.
As of June 30, the company's cash balance stood at Rs 3,606 crore.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.