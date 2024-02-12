How To Check Capital Small Finance Bank IPO Allotment Status?

On the last day of subscription for Capital Small Finance Bank IPO, the total subscription reached 4.00 times, with institutional investors subscribing 6.64 times, non-institutional investors 4.05 times, and retail investors 2.49 times.

The IPO, with a price band of Rs 445 to Rs 468 per share, constitutes a total issue size of Rs 523.07 crore.

The allotment of shares for Capital Small Finance Bank Limited will be finalised today.

Investors who applied for the IPO can follow the steps mentioned below to check the allotment status for Capital Small Finance Bank IPO.