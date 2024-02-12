How To Check Capital Small Finance Bank IPO Allotment Status?
The allotment of shares for Capital Small Finance Bank Limited will be finalised on Monday, February 12.
On the last day of subscription for Capital Small Finance Bank IPO, the total subscription reached 4.00 times, with institutional investors subscribing 6.64 times, non-institutional investors 4.05 times, and retail investors 2.49 times.
The IPO, with a price band of Rs 445 to Rs 468 per share, constitutes a total issue size of Rs 523.07 crore.
The allotment of shares for Capital Small Finance Bank Limited will be finalised today.
Investors who applied for the IPO can follow the steps mentioned below to check the allotment status for Capital Small Finance Bank IPO.
Capital Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status: How to check on Link Intime India Private Ltd
Visit the website of Link Intime here: https://linkintime.co.in/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Select "Capital Small Finance Bank Limited" from the drop-down menu.
Choose one of the following options: Application Number, PAN, or DP Client ID.
Click on the 'Search' button.
Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Capital Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status :How to check on BSE
Go to the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Capital Small Finance Bank Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Capital Small Finance Bank IPO Listing Date
Shares of Capital Small Finance Bank Limited are set to list on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, February 14.
Capital Small Finance Bank IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Wednesday, February 7
IPO Close Date: Friday, February 9
Basis of Allotment: Monday, February 12
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, February 13
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, February 13
Listing Date: Wednesday, February 14