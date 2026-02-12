Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Geekbench Listing Reveals Lower Scores, Exynos 2600 Globally

The global variant of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus has reportedly surfaced on Geekbench, confirming the use of the in-house Exynos 2600 chipset in most international markets ahead of the phone's expected Feb. 25 launch. However, the listing shows lower scores than those previously reported for Korean variants. The Exynos 2600 — touted as the industry's first commercial 2nm mobile processor with a 10-core CPU configuration — is expected for the S26 and S26 Plus in global regions.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Geekbench Listing: Lower Scores, Exynos 2600 Globally

The device, bearing model number SM-S947B, pairs the Exynos 2600 chipset (internal part number s5e9965) with 12GB of RAM and running Android 16, likely with the upcoming One UI 8.5 skin. In Geekbench 6.5 testing, it achieved a single-core score of 2,304 and a multi-core score of 9,015.

These figures appear notably lower than earlier Exynos 2600 listings, such as those from Korean variants hitting around 3,000 to 3,300 in single-core and 10,450 to 11,370 in multi-core tests. This has sparked discussions on platforms like X about potential inconsistencies in the Exynos chip. Some users have highlighted an apparent performance drop compared to Snapdragon-powered devices.

The Geekbench listing shows a 10-core CPU, with one prime core clocked at 3.8 GHz, three performance cores at 3.26 GHz, and six efficiency cores at 2.76 GHz.

A Split Strategy For Galaxy S26 Chipsets

Samsung's strategy for the Galaxy S26 series seems to involve chipset splits. The S26 and S26 Plus models are expected to house the Exynos 2600 in regions like Europe, Korea, and much of the global market.

The U.S. may still receive a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy variant, though no U.S.-specific S26 Plus Geekbench entry has appeared yet. Notably, the base S26's U.S. model was previously spotted with Snapdragon. Reports indicate the Galaxy S26 Ultra will exclusively use the customised Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 worldwide.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.