Gopal Snacks IPO Subscription: Day 3 Live Updates

Gopal Snacks Ltd.'s initial public offering entered its third and final day on Monday as markets reopened after a truncated week.

The offer was subscribed 1.4 times till the second day on Thursday, following tepid response on day 1, getting bids for only 56% of the offer.

The Rajkot-based snack maker launched its IPO on Wednesday to raise up to Rs 650 crore.

The promoters plan to sell 1.62 crore shares in the pure-play offer for sale in a price band of Rs 381–401 per share.

Allotment is expected by March 12, while the tentative listing date for the maker of savouries is March 14.

The IPO's minimum lot size is 37 shares, requiring a minimum retail investment of Rs 14,837. Qualified institutional investors need a minimum investment of approximately Rs 2.08 lakh (14 lots), while non-institutional investors need to bid for at least shares worth approximately Rs 10.09 lakh (68 lots).

It had garnered Rs 194 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of the start of its initial share sale.