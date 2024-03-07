NDTV ProfitIPOsGopal Snacks IPO Subscription: Day 2 Live Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Gopal Snacks IPO Subscription: Day 2 Live Updates

The IPO has been subscribed 0.87 times or 87% as of 11.36 a.m. on Thursday.

07 Mar 2024, 11:43 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Gopal Snacks website)</p></div>
(Source: Gopal Snacks website)

Gopal Snacks Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Wednesday to raise up to Rs 650 crore. The issue received a tepid response, getting bids worth only 56% of the offer on day 1.

The promoters plan to sell 1.62 crore shares in the pure-play offer for sale in a price band of Rs 381–401 per share.

Allotment is expected by March 12, while the tentative listing date for the maker of savouries is March 14.

The IPO's minimum lot size is 37 shares, requiring a minimum retail investment of Rs 14,837. Qualified institutional investors need a minimum investment of approximately Rs 2.08 lakh (14 lots), while non-institutional investors need to bid for at least shares worth approximately Rs 10.09 lakh (68 lots).

It had garnered Rs 194 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of the start of its initial share sale.

Issue Details

  • Issue opens: March 6

  • Issue closes: March 11

  • Face value: Re 1 per share.

  • Price band: Rs 381–401 per share.

  • Lot size: 37 shares.

  • Fresh issue size: Rs 650 crore.

  • Total issue size: Rs 650 crore.

  • Issue type: Book-built issue IPO

  • Listing: BSE and NSE.

ALSO READ

Gopal Snacks IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Financials, Strategies, Risks And More: Anand Rathi

Opinion
Gopal Snacks IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Financials, Strategies, Risks And More: Anand Rathi
Read More

Use Of Proceeds

The company will not benefit directly from the proceeds of the offer as all the funds raised will go to the selling shareholders in proportion to the shares they offer to sell.

The company's management told NDTV Profit that they plan to use the proceeds to repay the debt it raised to buy out the stake of their family member in the company.

Business

Established in 1999 in Rajkot, Gujarat, Gopal Snacks is a maker of ethnic and western snacks, including gathiya, along with wafers, extruded snacks and snack pellets. They also offer a selection of fast-moving consumer goods, including spices, gram flour, noodles and rusk.

The company has an array of 276 stockkeeping units and 84 products across different categories, catering to a wide spectrum of tastes and preferences.

As of November, the company's reach spans 10 states and two Union territories, backed by a robust distribution network.

ALSO READ

Gopal Snacks IPO: Should You Invest? Here's What Valuation Metrics Suggest

Opinion
Gopal Snacks IPO: Should You Invest? Here's What Valuation Metrics Suggest
Read More

Subscription Status: Day 2

The IPO was subscribed 0.87 times or 87% as of 11.36 a.m. on Thursday.

  • Institutional investors: 0.08 times or 8%

  • Non-institutional investors: 0.80 times or 80%.

  • Retail investors: 1.32 times.

  • Employee reserved: 2.33 times.

Watch The IPO Adda Here

ALSO READ

Gopal Snacks IPO: All You Need To Know

Opinion
Gopal Snacks IPO: All You Need To Know
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT