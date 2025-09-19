Ganesh Consumer Products IPO: Price Band, Financials, Key Dates, And More — All You Need To Know
The Ganesh Consumer IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 130 crore and an offer-for-sale component worth Rs 278.80 crore
Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd. is set to launch its initial public offering to raise Rs 408.80 crore through the sale of equity, as well as the fresh issue of shares. The IPO will open on Sept. 22 and close on Sept. 24. The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 306 and Rs 322 per share.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 130 crore and an offer-for-sale component worth Rs 278.80 crore consisting of 1.24 crore shares of Rs 10 face value each.
Manish Mimani and Madhu Mimani will be among the promoters selling their shares through the OFS, according to the RHP.
DAM Capital Advisors Ltd., IIFL Capital Services Ltd., and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. are the book running lead managers, and Link Intime India Private Ltd. is the registrar of the offer.
To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 46 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,812. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,07,368. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 68 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,07,216.
About Ganesh Consumer
Ganesh Consumer is a fast-moving consumer goods company headquartered in Kolkata. It is one of the largest brands of packaged whole wheat flour (atta) and wheat-based derivatives (maida, sooji, dalia) in East India, based on value of items sold in fiscal 2024, according to reports. Additionally, the company is also one of the top players in the packaged sattu and besan markets in East India.
As of Sept. 30, 2024, the company had a diverse product portfolio consisting of 42 products across various categories.
Ganesh Consumer IPO Details
Open date: Sept. 22
Close date: Sept. 24
Allotment date: Sept. 25
Listing date: Sept. 29
IPO size: Rs 408.80 crore
Fresh issue: 40.37 lakh shares
OFS: 86.58 lakh shares
Minimum bid: Lot size of 46 shares
Ganesh Consumer IPO: Use Of Proceeds
Net proceeds from the fresh issue of shares will be utilised for repayment of borrowings, for funding capital expenditure for the setting up of a roasted gram flour and gram flour manufacturing unit in West Bengal's Darjeeling, and for general corporate purposes.
Financial Performance
The company’s profit for the period stood at Rs 35.4 crore, with a topline of Rs 850.4 crore in the financial year 2025. In FY24, the company reported a profit of 26.9 crore, as opposed to a revenue of Rs 759 crore and expenses worth Rs 728.8 crore. Similarly in FY23, the company reported a profit of Rs 27.1 crore, against a revenue of Rs 610.7 crore and expense of Rs 578.3 crore.