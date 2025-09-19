Ganesh Consumer Products IPO: Price Band, Financials, Key Dates, And More — All You Need To Know

Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd. is set to launch its initial public offering to raise Rs 408.80 crore through the sale of equity, as well as the fresh issue of shares. The IPO will open on Sept. 22 and close on Sept. 24. The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 306 and Rs 322 per share.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 130 crore and an offer-for-sale component worth Rs 278.80 crore consisting of 1.24 crore shares of Rs 10 face value each.

Manish Mimani and Madhu Mimani will be among the promoters selling their shares through the OFS, according to the RHP.

DAM Capital Advisors Ltd., IIFL Capital Services Ltd., and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. are the book running lead managers, and Link Intime India Private Ltd. is the registrar of the offer.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 46 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,812. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,07,368. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 68 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,07,216.