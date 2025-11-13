Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Day One: Check Subscription Status, GMP, And Other Details
The Fujiyama Power Systems IPO has been subscribed 0.03 times or 3% as of 10:59 a.m. on Thursday.
Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd.'s initial public offer was subscribed 0.03 times or 3% on the first day.
The Fujiyama Power Systems IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 828 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 2.63 crore shares worth Rs 600 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of one crore shares, amounting to Rs 228 crore.
The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 216 and Rs 228 per share.
To participate in the IPO, retail investors can bid for at least a single lot size of 65 shares, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 14,820.
Small non-institutional investors need to bid for 14 lots, aggregating Rs 2,07,480. Big non-institutional investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 68 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,07,760.
The subscription window for the IPO will remain open from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17. The IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Nov. 18. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Nov. 19 and refunds to non-allottees will also be processed on the same day.
Fujiyama Power Systems Day One Subscription Status
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): Nil
Non-Institutional Investors (NIIS): 0.01 or 1%
Retail Individual Investors: 0.05 or 5%
Employee reserved: 0.04 times or 4%
About Fujiyama Power Systems And Its Financials
Fujiyama Power Systems manufactures products for the solar industry. Its major products include UPS, solar inverters, solar panels and batteries.
The company reported a 245% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 156.34 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 45.3 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations grew 66.6% YoY to Rs 1,540.68 crore in FY25 from Rs 924.69 crore in FY24.
Fujiyama Power Systems GMP
The grey market premium of Fujiyama Power Systems was flat. The estimated listing price is Rs 228, which indicated a muted listing.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.