Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Day One: Check Subscription Status, GMP, And Other Details

Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd.'s initial public offer was subscribed 0.03 times or 3% on the first day.

The Fujiyama Power Systems IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 828 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 2.63 crore shares worth Rs 600 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of one crore shares, amounting to Rs 228 crore.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 216 and Rs 228 per share.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors can bid for at least a single lot size of 65 shares, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 14,820.

Small non-institutional investors need to bid for 14 lots, aggregating Rs 2,07,480. Big non-institutional investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 68 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,07,760.

The subscription window for the IPO will remain open from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17. The IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Nov. 18. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Nov. 19 and refunds to non-allottees will also be processed on the same day.