FirstCry IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

The initial public offering of FirstCry's parent company, Brainbees Solutions Ltd. which opened on Tuesday has been subscribed 3% so far.

The issue consists of a fresh offer of 3.58 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 1,666.00 crore, and an offer-for-sale of 5.44 crore shares, amounting to Rs 2,527.73 crore.

The company has raised Rs 1,885 crore from anchor investors on Monday, ahead of its initial public offering. The company allotted 4.05 crore shares at Rs 465 apiece to 71 anchor investors. SBI Blue Chip Fund got the highest allocation of 8.43%. The government of Singapore got the second-highest allotment of 6.81%.

The price band ranges from Rs 440 to Rs 465 per share, with minimum lot sizes of 32 shares. Retail investors can participate with a minimum investment of Rs 14,880, small non-institutional investors with a minimum

lot size of 14, and non-institutional investors with a minimum of 68 lots.

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Aug. 9, and the tentative listing date on the BSE and NSE scheduled for Aug. 13.