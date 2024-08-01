FirstCry Parent Brainbees Solutions Sets IPO Price Band At Rs 440–465 Per Share

Brainbees Solutions Ltd., the parent firm of online e-commerce platform FirstCry, set a price band of Rs 440 to Rs 465 per share for its initial public offering. The issue will open on Aug. 6.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 1,666 crore and an offer-for-sale component consisting of 5.43 crore shares, according to the red herring prospectus. The size of the fresh issue was brought down from Rs 1,816 crore when it filled its preliminary papers with the market regulator.

The minimum lot size for bidding will be 32 shares, with further bids to be made in multiples, according to the price band advertisement released by the company on Thursday. The public issue will end on Aug. 8 and the company will raise funds from its anchor investors on Aug. 5.

Under the OFS, SVF Frog, an affiliate of Softbank, will sell 2.03 crore equity shares and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. will offload 28.1 lakh shares of the company.