FirstCry IPO: Check Allotment Status And Listing Date Of Brainbees Solutions Limited
The allotment for Brainbees Solutions IPO will be finalised today. Investors who bid for the issue can check their share allocation status by following the steps provided below.
The initial public offering of FirstCry parent Brainbees Solutions was subscribed more than 12 times on its third and final day.
The overall subscription stood at 12.22 times on Thursday.
Qualified institutional buyers: 19.3 times.
Non-institutional investors: 4.68 times.
Retail investors: 2.31 times.
Employees reserved: 6.57 times.
The allotment for FirstCry IPO will be finalised on Friday, August 9. Investors who bid for the IPO can check the allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd by following the steps provided below.
How to check FirstCry Parent Brainbees Solutions IPO allotment status on Link Intime India?
Visit the official website of Link Intime India here: https://linkintime.co.in/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Choose "Brainbees Solutions Limited" from the list of companies in the dropdown. (The name will be displayed once the share allocation is finalised)
Select either PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID or Account Number/IFSC to verify your allotment status.
Enter the required information as per your selection above.
Click the "Submit" button to check your allotment status.
How to FirstCry IPO allotment status on BSE?
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Brainbees Solutions Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
FirstCry IPO Listing Date
The shares of Brainbees Solutions Limited are set to list on the Bombay Stock Exchange and NSE on Tuesday, August 13.
Brainbees Solutions IPO: All You Need To Know
The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 3.58 crore shares, aggregating Rs 1,666 crore, and an offer for sale of 5.44 crore shares, amounting to Rs 2,527.7 crore. The IPO was subscribed 30% as of Wednesday.
The price band ranges from Rs 440 to Rs 465 per share, with minimum lot sizes of 32 shares. Retail investors can participate with a minimum investment of Rs 14,880, small non-institutional investors with a minimum lot size of 14, and non-institutional investors with a minimum of 68 lots.
The company raised Rs 1,885 crore from anchor investors on Monday, ahead of the IPO. Under the offer for sale, SVF Frog, an affiliate of Softbank, will sell 2.03 crore equity shares and automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. will offload 28.06 lakh shares of the company. Currently, Softbank holds a 25.55% stake in Brainbees Solutions, and M&M owns a 10.98% stake in the multi-brand retailing platform.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., Morgan Stanley India Co., BofA Securities India Ltd., JM Financial Ltd., and Avendus Capital Pvt. will be the book-running lead managers for the issue.
About Brainbees Solutions Limited
Brainbees Solutions, known for its brand FirstCry, aims to become a comprehensive destination for parents by catering to their retail, content, community engagement, and education needs. The company provides a wide range of products for children from infancy to 12 years old, including clothing, footwear, baby gear, nursery items, diapers, toys, and personal care products. Brainbees Solutions offers merchandise from Indian third-party brands, international brands, and its own labels. With a diverse selection for mothers, babies, and kids, the company boasts over 1.5 million SKUs from more than 7,500 brands on its multi-channel platform, covering categories such as apparel and fashion, toys, books, school supplies, diapers, bath and skincare, nutrition and breastfeeding, health and safety, baby gear, and maternity wear, as of Dec. 31, 2023.