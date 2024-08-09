FirstCry IPO: Check Allotment Status And Listing Date Of Brainbees Solutions Limited

The initial public offering of FirstCry parent Brainbees Solutions was subscribed more than 12 times on its third and final day.

The overall subscription stood at 12.22 times on Thursday.

Qualified institutional buyers: 19.3 times.

Non-institutional investors: 4.68 times.

Retail investors: 2.31 times.

Employees reserved: 6.57 times.

The allotment for FirstCry IPO will be finalised on Friday, August 9. Investors who bid for the IPO can check the allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd by following the steps provided below.