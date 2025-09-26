Epack Prefab Technologies IPO GMP: What Does Grey Market Signal On Final Day Of Subscription

The initial public offering (IPO) of Epack Prefab Technologies Ltd., which opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 24, will conclude its subscription process today, on September 26.

The mainboard issue has received a muted response from the investors, who bid for 1,04,69,879 shares against the 1,37,67,095 shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 0.59 times on Thursday.

Despite the lack of buzz, the unlisted shares of Epack Prefab Technologies Ltd. have been trading at a premium in the grey market (GMP), suggesting muted listing gains for investors.

As the Day 3 subscription gets underway, the GMP for Epack Prefab Technologies IPO remains in focus on the final day of bidding.