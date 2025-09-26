Epack Prefab Technologies IPO GMP: What Does Grey Market Signal On Final Day Of Subscription
The grey market premium trends for the Epack Prefab Technologies IPO suggest an estimated listing gain of up to 8 % when the shares list on the market next week.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Epack Prefab Technologies Ltd., which opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 24, will conclude its subscription process today, on September 26.
The mainboard issue has received a muted response from the investors, who bid for 1,04,69,879 shares against the 1,37,67,095 shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 0.59 times on Thursday.
Despite the lack of buzz, the unlisted shares of Epack Prefab Technologies Ltd. have been trading at a premium in the grey market (GMP), suggesting muted listing gains for investors.
As the Day 3 subscription gets underway, the GMP for Epack Prefab Technologies IPO remains in focus on the final day of bidding.
Epack Prefab Technologies IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) for Epack Prefab Technologies IPO was Rs 15 at 8:00 a.m. on September 26. Considering the upper end of the IPO’s price band of Rs 204, the estimated listing price is Rs 219 (cap price plus today’s GMP), implying an expected listing gain of around 7.35% per share.
This means that the unlisted shares of the company were trading at Rs 219 per share in the private market. Investors who are successfully allotted the shares of Epack Prefab Technologies can expect a potential gain of up to 8% when the stock debuts on the market next week.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Epack Prefab Technologies IPO: Key Details
The Epack Prefab Technologies IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 504 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.47 crore shares worth Rs 300 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of one crore shares amounting to Rs 204 crore.
The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 194 and Rs 204 per share.
Retail investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a single lot size of 73 shares, leading to an investment of Rs 14,892. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,08,488. Big Non-Institutional Investors must bid for a minimum of 68 lots, requiring an investment of Rs 10,12,656.
Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.
Use Of Proceeds
The company will use proceeds from the IPO to fund capital expenditure, clear debt and for general corporate purposes.
Epack Prefab Technologies IPO: Allotment And Listing Date
The IPO allotment status for Epack Prefab Technologies is expected to be finalised on September 29. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on September 30, and refunds for non-allottees will be processed on the same day.
Shares of Epack Prefab Technologies are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, October 1.
About Epack Prefab Technologies
Epack Prefab Technologies offers pre-engineered and prefabricated building solutions. Its products include pre-engineered buildings (PEBs), light gauge steel framing (LGSF) and sandwich panels.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.