Ecos Mobility IPO Subscribed 64.26 Times On Day Three

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd.'s initial public offering has been subscribed 64.26 times on its third and final day on Friday. The offer was led by qualified institutional buyers who subscribed 136.85 times. The offer was fully subscribed on the first day on Wednesday.

The company set a price band of Rs 318–334 per share, with a face value of Rs 2 each for the issue. At the upper price band, the market cap of Ecos Mobility stands at Rs 2,004 crore, as per NDTV Profit calculations.

The minimum lot size for retail investors is 44 shares, requiring an investment of at least Rs 14,256.