Premier Energies Sets IPO Price Band At Rs 427-450 Per Share

Solar cell manufacturer Premier Energies Ltd. has set the price band for its initial public offering at Rs 427–450 per share. The company plans to raise up to Rs 2,830.4 crore from the primary market.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 1,291.4 crore and an offer-for-sale of 3.4 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 1,539 crore. The issue will open for subscription on Aug. 27 and close on Aug. 29. The minimum bid size for the IPO is 33 shares.

The selling shareholders include US private equity firm GEF Capital, which has two affiliates, and promoter Chiranjeev Singh Saluja.