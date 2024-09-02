ECOS Mobility IPO Allotment Expected Today; Check Application Status Here
ECOS Mobility IPO received a strong response from the investors and was subscribed 64.26 times. Find here the step-by-step guide to check your share allotment status on Link Intime and BSE websites.
ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd.'s initial public offering was subscribed 64.26 times on its third and final day on Friday. The offer was led by qualified institutional buyers who subscribed 136.85 times. The offer was fully subscribed on the first day on Wednesday.
The IPO was subscribed 64.26 times as of 7:18 p.m. on Friday.
Institutional buyers: 136.85 times.
Non-institutional investors: 71.23 times.
Retail investors: 19.79 times.
The allotment for ECOs Mobility IPO will be finalised on Monday, September 2. Investors who bid for the issue can check ECOS Mobility IPO allotment status on Link Intime India and the BSE website.
Follow the steps mentioned below to check ECOS Mobility IPO allotment status on Link Intime India.
Visit the Link Intime India website here.
Choose "ECOS India Mobility and Hospitality Limited" from the list of companies in the dropdown. (The name will be displayed once the share allotment is finalised)
Select either PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID or Account Number/IFSC to verify your allotment status.
Enter the required information as per your selection above.
Click the "Submit" button to check your allotment status.
Follow the steps mentioned below to check ECOS Mobility IPO allotment status on BSE website.
Go to the IPO allotment page on BSE website here.
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "ECOS India Mobility and Hospitality Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
ECOS Mobility IPO Listing Date
The listing date for ECOS Mobility and Hospitality Limited is expected to be Wednesday, September 4. The shares of ECOS Mobility and Hospitality Limited will be listed on both bourses, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
ECO Mobility IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: Tuesday, August 27
IPO Close Date: Friday, August 30
Basis of Allotment: Monday, September 2
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, September 3
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, September 3
Listing Date: Wednesday, September 4
About ECOS Mobility IPO
The initial public offering of ECOS Mobility and Hospitality Limited opened for subscription on August 28 and closed on August 30. The company set a price band of Rs 318–334 per share, with a face value of Rs 2 each for the issue. At the upper price band, the market cap of ECOS Mobility stood at Rs 2,004 crore, as per NDTV Profit calculations.
The minimum lot size for retail investors was 44 shares, requiring an investment of at least Rs 14,256. The company will not directly receive any proceeds from the offer. All proceeds will be received by the selling shareholders in proportion to the offered shares sold by them.
About ECOS Mobility Limited
ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Limited, established in February 1996, provides chauffeur-driven car rental services across India. The company offers two main services: chauffeured car rentals (CCR) and employee transportation services (ETS). By March 2024, ECOS operated in 109 cities across 21 states and four union territories, catering to over 1,100 organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. With a fleet of 12,000 vehicles, the company completed more than 3.1 million trips in Fiscal 2024. They also offer self-driven cars in major cities like Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.