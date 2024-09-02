ECOS Mobility IPO Allotment Expected Today; Check Application Status Here

ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd.'s initial public offering was subscribed 64.26 times on its third and final day on Friday. The offer was led by qualified institutional buyers who subscribed 136.85 times. The offer was fully subscribed on the first day on Wednesday.

The IPO was subscribed 64.26 times as of 7:18 p.m. on Friday.

Institutional buyers: 136.85 times.

Non-institutional investors: 71.23 times.

Retail investors: 19.79 times.

The allotment for ECOs Mobility IPO will be finalised on Monday, September 2. Investors who bid for the issue can check ECOS Mobility IPO allotment status on Link Intime India and the BSE website.