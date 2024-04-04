Bharti Hexacom IPO Subscription: Day 2 Live Updates

Bharti Hexacom Ltd. launched its three-day initial public offering on Wednesday to raise up to Rs 4,275 crore. It was subscribed 34% on the first day.

The maiden issue of Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s subsidiary is a pure offer for sale by the government-owned Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd. It will offload up to 7.5 crore shares and the price band is set at Rs 542–570 per share.

The proceeds of the stake sale will go to the Union government. Airtel will hold on to its 70% stake in the company, even as TCI's shareholding will reduce to 10%. Currently, the government holds a 30% stake in the company.

SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital, BOB Capital Markets, ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities are the book-running managers for the IPO.

The company raised Rs 1,923.75 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its IPO. It allotted 3.37 crore shares at Rs 570 apiece to 97 anchor investors.