Bharti Hexacom IPO: Anchor Round Garners Rs 1,923.7 Crore

Bharti Hexacom Ltd. has raised Rs 1,923.75 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offering.

The company allotted 3.37 crore shares at Rs 570 apiece to 97 anchor investors.

HDFC Life Insurance Co., Korean investment firm Mirae Asset and the Boston, U.S.-based Wellington Management Co. secured 2.84% each.

Nippon Life India AML, BNP Paribas, and BlackRock are among the other marquee investors in the pre-IPO round fundraising.

Twenty-two domestic mutual funds have applied through a total of 55 schemes. They have collectively netted 41.12% of the anchor portion of Rs 791 crore.

SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, ICICI Prudential, Tata Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, and HSBC Mutual Fund are among the key investors in this category.

The leading book managers for the anchor round were ICICI Securities Ltd., SBI Capital Markets Ltd., Axis Capital Ltd., BOB Capital Markets Ltd. and IIFL Securities Ltd.